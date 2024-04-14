God Will Not Change Nigeria If You Continue To Curse – Sanwo-Olu Sends Warning

Advertisement

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has advised Nigerians to desist from speaking ill of the country.

He urged the citizenry to continue to pray and wish the country well for the good of all.

He stated this on Saturday while speak­ing at the 2024 Eid Mubarak cel­ebration, themed, ‘Allah will not change the way of the people un­til they change what is in their heart’, organised by the state’s First Family, held at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Speaking via his deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the governor insisted that Nigerians need to change their thoughts and speak positively about the coun­try, adding that God would not change anything for any society until the people decide to change what had been in their minds.

Sanwo-Olu stated that God would change the story of the country for the better when Nigerians stop cursing and saying bad things.

According to him, “Almighty God will not change anything for any soci­ety until they change what is in their mind. So, the question is: what is in our mind about our country?

“So, our collective intent should be to keep praying for our country, keep praying for our leadership to do the right thing for our country and wish­ing our country well.

“That is when Allah will in­tervene in the present situation of our country. It is therefore important for us to desist from talking ill about the country.”

He urged parents to guide their children right, reiterating that it is the responsibility of the parents to raise their children well, teaching them not to be disrespectful to their elders.