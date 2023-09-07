Why I Ran For President – Tinubu Discloses

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed why he contested for the highest political office in Nigeria.

Naija News reported earlier that Tinubu, on Wednesday, September 6, defeated his petitioners at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Tinubu, however, was in India for the G-20 Summit while the much anticipated Tribunal judgement was being held at the Appeal Court premise in Abuja yesterday.

During an interactive session with several Nigerian students studying in India, on Thursday evening, Tinubu said Nigeria was experiencing setbacks not because it was poor in knowledge and human resources but because it was poor in management and leadership, which was why he ran for president.

He said: “We are here to present a new future to you. A future of a country that is so rich, endowed, and highly populated. Very dynamic, and unique in its culture, tradition, and ethnicity. That is what will make our prosperity possible if only we can make use of our diversity for prosperity.

“We are not poor in knowledge. We are not poor in human resources. We are only poor in management and leadership, and that is why I ran for president, to help all of us mould the soul of our country in the right direction.”

Tinubu admonished the students that with dedication, honesty, determination, and a change of mindset, they can reach for the top in their respective careers.

The Nigerian leader called on Nigerians to harness the country’s rich diversity as a uniquely powerful tool for advancing prosperity and national development for the benefit of all citizens.

On his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, explained that President Tinubu’s foreign policy thrust included four Ds, with one of them being Diaspora, which focuses on improving the quality of services that Nigerians in the Diaspora receive at Nigerian Missions abroad.

“The issue of passport delays will be a thing of the past. You won’t have to wait indefinitely for your passports to be ready. Secondly, you are the first point of contact between Nigerians and other countries. We can’t grow beyond what our people project. That is why it is very important for you to project a consistently positive image of Nigeria online and off-line,” Tuggar said.

Earlier, Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, told pressmen that Nigeria was the best place to invest and that a bet on Nigerians is one of the best bets anyone can ever make, citing Nigerian success in all countries of the world.

“We believe in Africa, but especially in Nigeria. An investment in Nigeria promises a return that is scarcely found anywhere in the world and I do business across several continents,” Elumelu said as contained in a statement issued on Thursday evening by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.