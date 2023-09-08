Palliative: Picture Of Gov Fintiri Spotted On Bags Of Rice, Aide Reveals Intention

The picture of the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has been spotted on bags of rice distributed to the public as palliatives.

Due to the hardship faced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy, the Federal Government had released money and food items to states.

Governors across the country have been distributing food items and money to residents of their states.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Fintiri, Edgar Amos, in an interview on Channels TV, revealed why the picture of his principal was put on sacks of rice.

According to Amos, the picture was put on it to ensure that the food items were not diverted or sold on the black market.

He said, “It is an argument for those who are already comfortable, by the way we see the photographs of Tinubu in all the offices of the country, whether you voted for Tinubu or not he is the president of Nigeria and you have his photographs.

“This is the governor of Adamawa State, whether you voted for him or not you have his photographs in offices, by the way, it has advantages, it means that somebody who wants to go and sell it in the market will not do so because it is already branded. It is a way of checking the abuse in the process.

“And this is the governor that is loved by the people, so you see the picture of the one you love and eat the rice from the bag, so be it. Who do you think his photographs will be on the rice and it will be better sell for instance?

“Anybody who is hungry and is questioning the photographs on the bag of rice is not hungry man, definitely he is not, I don’t think the hungry man will question the photographs on the bag of rice.”