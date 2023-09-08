Don’t Be Misled By Aregbesola’s Caucus – Oyetola Warns APC Members In Osun

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola has warned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State against getting misled by what he described as the unrecognized caucus of the former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Speaking about the Omoluabi Caucus recently set up by Aregbesola, Oyetola told APC members in the state that no such structure is recognized by the party.

He told party members not to attend any caucus meeting apart from normal ward meetings of the APC and work towards ensuring the party returns to power in 2026.

Naija News understands the Minister made the submission while addressing party members who received him at the Tinubu-Shettima campaign office in Osogbo.

Oyetola added that he supports the recent decision by the party leadership to suspend and expel some party members for various offences bordering on anti-party activities.

While noting that he wasn’t against true reconciliation, the immediate past Osun State Governor, however, stated that those seeking forgiveness must be sober.

Speaking in Yoruba language, he said: “I am telling now that you should not attend any caucus meeting, the only valid meeting you must attend is APC meetings at your various wards, there is no any caucus or faction in the state APC. Don’t be misled by those caucus handlers, they will trade you away.

“I am not against the punishment meted against our party members who engaged in anti-party activities during the last sets of elections. We worked for three years to ensure reconciliation but they jeopardized our efforts, I am fully in support of the party’s action.

“However, I am not averse to genuine reconciliation. If they show remorse and they are sober we must go to the roundtable to dialogue.”