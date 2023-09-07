‘You Have No Electoral Value Like Wike’ – PDP Chieftain Fires Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, James Onwordi, has berated a former presidential candidate, Dele Momodu, over his statement on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

He described Momodu, who was the Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, as a social media politician without any electoral value.

Onwordi said Momodu has made no achievements since he joined the PDP months ago for selfish ambition, unlike Wike, who has electoral value and a large number of followers in the party and across the country.

The PDP chieftain asserted that Momodu had no moral right to talk about Wike being expelled from the party and for being an unruly person for daring the party leadership to suspend him from the party.

He said, “Dele Momodu should stop talking carelessly about Wike. He can’t achieve what Wike has achieved over the years.

“His opinion is not needed in the party because he is not a true member of the PDP considering how ineffective he has been to the PDP. Wike has millions of followers in the PDP, unlike Dele Momodu, who has no electoral value.

“Dele lost his unit, ward, and local government to APC during the last presidential election.

“A man who contested a presidential election and failed woefully shouldn’t be talking when an impactful leader of the party like Wike is talking.

“We love Wike, and we will continue to love Wike for being truthful at all times.”