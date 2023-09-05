Wike Is An Unruly Person Who Should Be Expelled From PDP – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as an unruly person who wants to destroy the party.

Momodu stated that if he had the power, he would have expelled the former Governor of Rivers State because he worked against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and supported President Bola Tinubu.

The Director of Strategic Communications for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council stated these in an interview on Channels Television’s Political Paradigm programme on Tuesday.

Momodu accused Wike of trying to destroy the party for his selfish interest, stating that the former Rivers governor cannot hold everybody to ransom.

He said: “I don’t have the power; if I had power, I would have fired him (Wike) long ago.

“Such an unruly person who wants to destroy our party? One individual cannot hold everybody to ransom.

“If we fought the military, we fought the military in this country, Tinubu was part of those who fought the military in this country, and then you will now allow a civilian dictatorship?”

The PDP chieftain, however, said he does not fault the ministerial appointment of Wike by President Bola Tinubu because he ensured that the APC candidate won in Rivers state.