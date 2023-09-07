‘Rule Of Law Would Always Reign Supreme’ – APC Reacts To Presidential Tribunal Judgement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that the court upheld the declaration of Tinubu as the President by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement personally signed by its National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, the ruling party described the affirmation of Tinubu’s election as a true reflection of what transpired on February 25, 2023.

Ganduje also described the judgment as thorough and the will of Nigerians, after the tribunal addressed all the issues raised by the petitioners who challenged the electoral victory of Tinubu.

He noted that the resolve of the PDP and LP presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the tribunal spoke volumes of their faith in the nation’s judicial system.

The APC chairman urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) to cooperate with the Tinubu administration in its efforts to address the challenges facing the country.

He, therefore, congratulated President Tinubu and his teeming supporters who stood by the party through thick and thin during the campaign and after the election.

He said, “I had no doubt whatsoever in my mind that the President would come out victorious, considering the massive support Nigerians gave him and our party, the APC, before and during the Presidential Election.

“May I also congratulate the Nigerian Judiciary for adjudicating on the issues arising from the presidential election without fear and favour by doing the right thing. With this judgment, a precedent has been set for electoral matters in the country.

“The judgement attests to the fact that the rule of law would always reign supreme and our hard-earned democracy would further continue to blossom beyond limits.

“For the opposition, I urge you to accept the verdict of the tribunal. There will always be another round of elections whereby you can test your popularity and acceptability from the electorates. Once more, I congratulate President Tinubu and our teeming supporters who stood by the party through thick and thin.”