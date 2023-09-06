APC Reacts To President Tinubu’s 100 Days In Office

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu will spare no effort to ensure he improves the economy of the country and quality of life for all citizens.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja to mark President Tinubu’s 100 days in office, Naija News reports.

Morka stated that undeterred by daunting global trends and challenges, Tinubu is gently unknotting debilitating complex distortions and inefficiencies.

He said the president is also enacting people-centred policies encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda geared toward expanding livelihood resources and promoting investment and growth opportunities.

He added that Tinubu, within his first 100 days in office, is tackling insecurity and implementing targeted social intervention programmes to cushion the difficult but transient impact of the administration’s essential policy reforms.

The statement reads: “On this incipient milestone of 100 days in office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the APC commends Nigerians for their highly-valued partnership and support as the President implements bold measures to reset the country’s economy for sustainable growth and beneficial development.

“Undeterred by daunting global trends and challenges, President Tinubu is deftly unknotting debilitating complex distortions and inefficiencies, and enacting people-centred policies encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda geared towards expanding livelihood resources, promoting investment and growth opportunities, tackling insecurity and implementing targeted social intervention programmes to cushion the difficult but transient impact of the administration’s essential policy reforms.”

APC urged Nigerians to continue to show support for the APC-led administration to enable it to deliver on its laudable policies and programmes to reset the country’s economy for sustainable growth and beneficial development.

He added: “We urge Nigerians to stand fast in their support for the APC-led administration.

“We are confident that Tinubu will spare no effort in his determination to radically remake the social, economic, security and material conditions of our country and expand access to improved quality of life for all Nigerians.”