Samuel Chukwueze Part Of AC Milan’s 23-Man Champions League Squad

Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze has been added to the AC Milan squad for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Samuel Chukwueze joined AC Milan from Villarreal this summer for €20 million plus €8 million in add-ons. Since he arrived at the club, the 24-year-old Super Eagles winger has made three Serie A appearances and helped Milan’s league season get off to a solid start.

Hence, it was not a surprise that coach Stefano Pioli decided to include him in his UEFA Champions League squad which didn’t have a space for Algerian midfielder, Ismael Bennacer.

It was however not intentional that Bennacer was left out of the squad. His reported fitness issues forced the coach to drop him off the team that will execute the 6 games in the Champions League group stage.

AC Milan believes they have complied with UEFA regulations which stipulate that at least four homegrown players must be included in the squad, hence, Samuel Chukwueze’s spot in the squad is sealed.

Last season was a fair campaign for AC Milan who went all the way to the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League. Their journey was halted by their domestic rivals, Inter Milan who lost the tournament to Manchester City in the final.

In this season’s campaign, Samuel Chukwueze and his Milan teammates will face Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle United in the group stage.

Milan will start the campaign at home against Newcastle United on Tuesday, September 19, Borussia Dortmund away on Wednesday, October 4, and PSG away on Wednesday, October 25.

They will then face PSG at home on November 7 and then play at home on November 28 against Borussia Dortmund before facing Newcastle United away on December 13.

Below is the full List A UEFA Champions League squad for AC Milan

1. Maignan

2. Kalulu

3. Thiaw

4. Kjaer

5. Tomori

6. Theo

7. Reijnders

8. Krunic

9. Loftus-Cheek

10. Musah

11. Adli

12. Leao

13. Chukwueze

14. Okafor

15. Pulisic

16. Giroud

17. Jovic

18. Sportiello – Italian-trained

19. Mirante – Italian-trained

20. Florenzi – Italian-trained

21. Caldara – Italian-trained

22. Calabria – Milan-trained

23. Pobega – Milan-trained