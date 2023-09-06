Peter Obi, Atiku Missing In Court As Tribunal Delivers Judgment

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, are conspicuously absent in court as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) delivers the final judgement in their petitions today.

Recall that Peter Obi and Atiku are challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the President in the last election.

The Labour Party was represented by the national chairman, Julius Abure and the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, was also seen in court.

Tribunal members led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani have arrived to deliver judgment on the three petitions and ordered that judgment in the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party be first delivered.

However, at the time of this report, it is uncertain why Atiku and Peter Obi were absent in court.

Atiku Will Struggle If FCT Minister Remains In PDP

Meanwhile, the continuous silence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, over claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that he notified him in writing when President Bola Tinubu nominated him for a ministerial position, has been described as worrisome.

Naija News reports that the PDP and its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are currently challenging the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Despite the position of the party in the 2023 presidential election, Wike, a former Rivers State governor and a PDP chieftain, accepted to work with the ruling APC.

With calls mounting for his suspension or total expulsion, the immediate-past Rivers State Governor has on multiple occasions dared anyone to sanction him for working for Tinubu.