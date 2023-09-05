Kano: IGP Orders Probe Of Cadet’s Death At Police Academy

A seven-man panel of inquiry has been set up by acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the death of a young cadet, Sulaiman Jika.

Naija News recalls that Jika died last Friday at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State.

The spokesperson of the police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement released on Tuesday, said the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, Abiodun Alabi, would lead the panel.

He further stated that the panel has a mandate to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death.

The police boss is said to have set a deadline of four days for the panel to come up with a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations.

The statement reads, “In response to the tragic incident at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State, where a promising young cadet, Sulaiman Jika, lost his life, on Friday, 1st of September, 2023, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has set up a 7-man Panel of Inquiry on Monday 4th September, 2023, headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, DIG Abiodun Alabi, fdc, with a mandate to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death

“The IGP has set a deadline of 4 days for the panel to furnish a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations.

“Other members of the panel include the AIG Training and Development, AIG Oyeyemi Oyediran; Force Medical Officer, CP Garba Emmanuel Nzukwen; CP Homicide FCID, CP Fom Pam Joseph, psc(+); CP Training POLAC, CP Patrick Edung; representative of the CP Legal as the secretary, and the Principal Staff Officer II to the IGP, ACP Idris Abubakar.

“Furthermore, the IGP extends his heartfelt condolences and commiserations to the family and relations of Sulaiman Jika and the academy community, during this trying time, assuring that he is deeply empathetic to their pains and loss; and that the Force would do the needful to ensure justice is done in the case.”