Senator’s Son Allegedly Dies At Nigeria Police Academy Clinic Over Staff Negligence

A 100-level cadet at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, has reportedly died.

Reports on Sunday morning claimed that A.S. Jika died over negligence at the academy clinic.

It was gathered that Jika, a year-one student of the Department of Sociology, passed away on Saturday at the institution’s medical centre after battling malaria, as claimed by one of the students who spoke with journalists on the development.

Jika’s colleague, who reportedly spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, said the deceased is the son of Alhaji Haliru Jika, a former House of Representatives committee chairman of police and a current senator.

A classmate of the deceased who pleaded anonymity narrated to SaharaReporters how the negligence of staff at the police training school cost Jika his life.

The source said Jika could have survived the “malaria sickness” if the healthcare personnel acted promptly. He stressed that students and staff of the institution had been complaining bitterly about the services at the academy clinic.

“We just lost a cadet today due to malaria at the police academy. The boy has been in the clinic for 3 days without receiving treatment until he died today,” the publication quoted the young man saying.

On the state of the clinic, a 400-level cadet who spoke further on the development said, “Yes, we do complain. If we go to the clinic, the highest drug they give us is Paracetamol. How can they give paracetamol for pneumonia?

“A cadet will go there sometime/ and they’ll chase us back. We really need intervention, please. People are sick, but they are scared to go to the clinic because even if they go, nothing will be done. Since this commandant came, He has made life very difficult for us. The food is nothing to write home about.”