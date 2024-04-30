Armed Robbers Attack Lagos DPO On Otedola Bridge

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Alausa, CSP Abaniwonda Tokunbo, was reportedly attacked recently by suspected armed robbers at the Otedola Bridge in the state metropolis.

Naija News learnt that the DPO was conducting a sting operation at the Otedola bridge when the assailants launched a surprise attack on her.

Confirming the development in a statement released on Tuesday, the Lagos Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said three gangs of armed robbers ambushed Tokunbo on April 9, 2024, around 11 pm, while carrying out a sting operation at the Otedola Bridge in Alausa, Ikeja.

He said the armed robbers assaulted the DPO with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons. Following the cowardly attack, the criminals fled to an undisclosed location, said Hundeyin.

“On April 13, they were tracked to their hiding place at a Hotel in Akute, Ajuwon area of Ogun State. Upon receiving the information, the anti-crime team of the division moved swiftly to the hotel, where the ring leader, one Tochuckwu Nonso 29, alias ‘Thug life’, in company with one Chidera Christopher 25, was arrested and immediately brought down to the station for further investigation with the exhibits found on them,” the PPRO noted.

Throughout the investigation, it came to light that the perpetrators forcibly seized the Samsung S22 phone from the DPO and subsequently inflicted a machete wound on her back before fleeing.

In the meantime, additional endeavours resulted in the apprehension of Richard Etim, aged 25, in a distinct area of the state.

Nevertheless, Hundeyin stated that the mastermind behind this gang had been engaging in robberies on the Otedola Bridge for more than five years, skillfully altering his accomplices periodically to evade capture.