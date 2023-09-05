APC Reacts As Tribunal Fixes Date For Presidential Election Petition Judgement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria was the right thing.

The party made the submission while reacting to the date fixed by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to deliver its final ruling in the suits challenging Tinubu’s victory.

It would be recalled that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday confirmed that September 6 has been chosen as the date to deliver the ruling on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, in a statement, confirmed the date for the much-anticipated verdict.

Bangari also disclosed that the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Reacting to the development in a chat with Daily Trust on Monday, the APC Spokesman, Felix Morka, said the tribunal would affirm President Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Morka stated that the party expects nothing other than the affirmation of Tinubu’s victory, stating that the presidential election was free, fair and transparent.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the last presidential election fair and square.

“We are confident that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal will affirm the mandate handed to President Tinubu by the majority of the Nigerian electorate.”