DSS Releases Ogun Council Chairman, Wale Adedayo

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Hon Wale Adedayo.

Naija News reported that the secret police invited the council chairman and detained him since last Friday based on a petition written against him that he was making inciting comments that could jeopardize public peace.

Naija News reported that Adedayo had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State of diverting statutory Federal Allocation due to the state’s Local Governments in the last two years.

Adedayo also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), demanding the investigation of the governor over the alleged mismanagement of local government funds.

But in an interview with The Punch on Monday, Adedayo said he was released after he was summoned by the DSS based on a petition written against him.

The embattled LG boss said he had told the DSS that he had never uttered any inciting comments other than his allegation of local governments getting zero allocation from the state government in the last two years.

He said he remained unshaken over his travails so far and that he would definitely challenge what he called his illegal suspension from office last week Thursday.

Adedayo disclosed that the letter written to report Governor Dapo Abiodun to the former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba, was with the support of other chairmen in the state.

The council boss stated that he was surprised they could all back out of the struggle, which is to ensure good governance at the grassroots primarily.

Recall that the suspended chairman had alleged that the state governor had hijacked public funds, while also forwarding a petition to the anti-graft agencies over the same allegations.

The Joint Account and Allocation Committee in the state, however, dismissed the allegation, affirming that every fund approved by the Committee passed through the various Local Council Accounts.