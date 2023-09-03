Why Suspended Ijebu East LG Chair Is In Our Custody – DSS

The Ogun State command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has explained the reason behind the detention of the suspended Ijebu East Local Government chairman, Wale Adedayo.

Naija News recalls that Adedayo had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State of diverting statutory Federal Allocation due to the state’s Local Governments in the last two years.

Adedayo also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), demanding the governor’s investigation over the alleged mismanagement of local government funds.

Also, the Association of Local Government Chairman (ALGON) in Ogun appealed to the governor to forgive the embattled council chairman and release the local government allocation.

However, Abiodun denied the allegation, and councilors subsequently suspended Adedayo for alleged abuse of public office.

Following the controversy, the DSS had invited Adedayo to answer questions raised in a petition against him.

Speaking on Adedayo’s continued detention, the secret police clarified that the suspended Local Government Area chairman was offered safe custody following revelations during a chat with him that he feared for his safety.

A source in the DSS told Sunday Sun that Adedayo turned up for an invitation on Friday, following a petition forwarded to Ogun command of the Service by the State Ministry of Justice, on alleged plans by the council chairman to instigate widespread acts of public disturbance and chaos in Ijebu East.

The source added that the suspended council chairman was interviewed specifically on matters raised in the said petition by operatives of the Service.

Adedayo, however, revealed during the chats with operatives that some strange faces had been following him around in Ijebu East with the view of possibly assassinating him, since his correspondence to party stalwarts and anti-graft bodies against the government, a revelation which prompted the Service to ensure Adedayo’s safe custody pending when the tension in Ijebu East would abate.