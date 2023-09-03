‘Stop Lying To The Public’ – Rita Dominic Fumes Over Reports Of Welcoming Twins

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has debunked reports of welcoming twins with her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

Naija News reports that the social media on Sunday was agog with reports of the movie star giving birth to new babies.

The reports sparked excitement and jubilation among some of her fans and celebrities.

In a post via her Twitter page, Rita referenced a blog that also shared the reports as she dispels the rumours with a meme featuring a young girl rolling her eyes, accompanied by the caption, “you know you lying.”

Also, while responding to some tweets on her handle, the thespian said people should stop lying to the public about reports of welcoming twins.

I Have Lied In Courtrooms And Police Stations

In other news, Afrobeats superstar, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has admitted to lying in courtrooms and police stations on several occasions.

Naija News recalls that last year, the Nigerian police had invited Burna Boy over a shooting incident in a nightclub in Lagos.

Also, five policemen attached to the singer were detained by the Lagos police command for attempted murder.

The five policemen were arrested over their involvement in the shooting incident at Cubana Night Club on Victoria Island in which two persons were injured.

Mr 2kay had in 2017 accused Burna Boy of allegedly sending thugs to attack him at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.