I Have Lied In Courtrooms And Police Stations – Burna Boy

Afrobeats superstar, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has admitted to lying in courtrooms and police stations on several occasions.

Naija News recalls that last year, the Nigerian police had invited Burna Boy over a shooting incident in a nightclub in Lagos.

Also five policemen attached to the singer were detained by the Lagos police command for attempted murder.

The five policemen were arrested over their involvement in the shooting incident at Cubana Night Club on Victoria Island in which two persons were injured.

Mr 2kay had in 2017 accused Burna Boy of allegedly sending thugs to attack him at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

An issue that resulted in the Lagos State Police Command declaring Burna Boy wanted.

Speaking on Instagram about his blunt personality, Burna Boy said that he has never lied except in courtrooms and police stations.

The self-styled ‘African Giant’ wrote, “The only times I ever lied was in courtrooms and police stations.

“If you don’t like me, I don’t like you more than you don’t like me. You can’t win.”

J.Cole Said I Am On The Same Level With Tupac

Meanwhile, Burna Boy, has said that American rapper, J.Cole told him that he is on the same level as late hip-hop legend, Tupac Shakur.

Naija News recalls that J. Cole was featured on ‘Thanks’, in Burna Boy’s seventh studio album, ‘I Told Them…’ which was released last week.

Speaking during a recent interview, Burna Boy claimed that J.Cole said he is like Tupac reincarnated in Africa.

The Grammy award winner stated this while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Rap Radar Podcast hosted by Elliott Wilson.

He said, “I don’t really know the dynamics behind how everything happened, but somehow I end up in the studio with J. Cole and a bunch of basketball players tall as hell. Before [recording] any music, we’re all just talking about real stuff, about life and everything.

“For me, I don’t really like to have conversations with people that don’t live with me. You know, I don’t have long conversations like that. So, I found myself just going off.

“And before we start [recording], he [J. Cole] just goes, ‘Bro, this n*gga is Tupac. And then I looked around to see who he’s talking about. It’s me he’s talking about. He’s like, this n*gga is like Tupac reincarnated in Africa.”