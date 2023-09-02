Diversion Of Council Funds: JAAC Backs Abiodun, Tells Ogun Assembly Allocation Takes Place Monthly

Members of the Ogun State Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) have denied allegations of diversion of statutory allocation to the 20 local governments in the state levelled against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to them, monthly allocations of the local government are done monthly at their meetings.

The Ogun House of Assembly invited members of the JAAC to give an account of the management of statutory allocation from the federal government to the local governments in the state following an allegation by the chairman of Ijebu East local government, Wale Adedayo.

Adedayo had, in a letter written to the state’s former governor, Olusegun Osoba, accused the governor of diverting council funds for about two years.

In a recent interview, Adebayo insisted he won’t retract his allegation against the governor and JAAC members.

In their submission to the State Assembly, JAAC members said every fund approved by the Committee consisting of stakeholders passed through the accounts of the various local government councils.

According to them, fund administration and allocation take place monthly at a meeting that includes the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and his Permanent Secretary, the 20 local government chairmen, the Commissioner for Finance, the state’s Accountant General, the President, and Secretary of NULGE, representatives of Traditional Councils in the state, Local Government Service Commission, Bureau of Local Government Pension and representatives of LG Pensioners amongst others.

They also told the lawmakers that it was at their monthly meeting that all first-line charges, including primary school teachers’ salaries, LG pensions, traditional council, leave bonuses, and check-off dues of labour unions are aggregated among the LG chairmen and payment made, adding that, there were instances when the state government had to augment the shortfall to allow all the local governments to take care of all their first-line charges.

Naija News gathered that the JAAC members who appeared before the lawmakers include the state’s Accountant General, Tunde Aregbesola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Rotimi Akinlesi, Chairman, Association of Local Government Chairmen, Chairman, Ijebu Ode Local Government Council, Tunde Emiola Gazal, Chairman, Association of Local Government Pensioners, Pastor Benedict Ademoye and representatives of SUBEB among others.

In response, the Speaker of the Ogun State Assembly, Rt. Hon Olakunle Oluomo told the JAAC members to provide all relevant documents regarding their presentation to the Assembly for further legislative action.

He said the house doesn’t respond to speculation due to the Evidence Act; therefore, if the Assembly receives any formal petition from any quarters regarding the allegations, it will act.