PSG Sign Milan Skriniar On Free Transfer

Slovakian center-back, Milan Skriniar has joined Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer from Inter Milan on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Skriniar has been playing for Inter Milan since he moved to the club from Sampdoria for a transfer fee worth €34 million on July 7, 2017.

During that period, the Slovakia international scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 246 appearances in all competitions.

In his five years spell at the Italian Serie A giants, Milan Skriniar helped the club to win five major titles including the 2020-2021 Italian Serie A title, and two Italian Super Cups.

Less than a day after Paris Saint Germain announced former Spain and FC Barcelona manager, Luis Enrique as the club’s new manager, the reigning French champions announced Skriniar as their new player.

Skriniar signed a five-year deal with PSG which means that the 28-year-old Slovakian center-back will remain at the French giants until 2028.

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing Skriniar but ended up picking the French champions over the Premier League clubs.

After sealing the deal with PSG, Skriniar said, “PSG are one of the strongest clubs in the world with world-class players and fantastic fans.

“I am very happy to be part of this wonderful club.”

Milan Skriniar made his international debut for Slovakia on May 27, 2016. Since then, he has made 58 appearances in which he scored three goals.