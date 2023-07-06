National Trials: Amusan, Itsekiri, Enekwechi, And Ogundiran Shine In Benin

Tobi Amusan, the current world record holder has qualified to represent Nigeria in the 100-meter hurdles race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships after proving to be unstoppable at the national trials.

Amusan grabbed her spot after winning the 100-meter hurdles race in the national trials which is currently ongoing in Benin, Edo state capital.

After the rain at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Amusan retained her national title by reaching the finish line in 12.70secs.

This is her first race in Nigeria since she broke the 12.12-second world record in Oregon last year.

A couple of days before the national trials, Amusan won the Stockholm Diamond League and she is now set to defend her world title in Budapest next month.

After successfully defending her national title in Benin City on Wednesday, Amusan told newsman that her secret to winning titles is her focus on perfect execution.

She said, “One thing I always do during my races is that I target that perfect execution and that’s what I did today (Wednesday).

“I started the season with an injury, but now I am good to race. I will continue to get myself ready for other races before the World Championship. I am not under pressure and I will continue to work hard to achieve my goals.”

Other Athletes Who Did Well In The Ongoing National Trials

Three other athletes, including Amusan, advanced to the World Championship after a successful outing at the 2023 national trials on Wednesday.

Usheoritse Itsekiri prevailed over Favour Ashe, Seye Ogunlewe, and Enoch Adegoke to win the men’s 100-meter final in 10.02 seconds.

Itsekiri matched his 100-meter personal best to win his second national championship.

Blessing Ogundiran, the AFN Golden League champion in the women’s 100-meter final, finished first with a timing of 11.50 seconds, followed by Faith Okwose in second place with a time of 11.51 seconds. African long jump champion Ese Brume came in third in 11.52 seconds.

With a throw of 21.09 meters, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi won the men’s shot put competition and successfully defended his title at the national trials.

Since becoming champion for the first time in 2016, Enekwechi has already won four titles in Nigeria.