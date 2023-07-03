Tobi Amusan Wins Stockholm Diamond League 100m Hurdles

Nigerian sprinter, Tobi Amusan, has won the women’s 100m hurdles event at Stockholm Diamond League.

Naija News reports that Amusa on Sunday night came first with a time of 12.52s.

Behind her was Sarah Lavin, who emerged second at 12.73s, while Pia Skrzyszowska was third in a time of 12.78s.

Recall that last Friday, the 26-year-old track and field athlete came second in the first leg of the Diamond League series in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The top eight athletes in each event at the end of all the legs will qualify for the Diamond League Final, where they will compete for the trophy.

Amusan is the defending champion in the Women’s 100m hurdles. The Nigerian won the title in 2021 and 2022.

She is also currently the event’s African, Commonwealth and world champion.

Meanwhile, Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers, is set for his medical as he is set to complete his transfer from Italian Seria B side Cremonese to Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Cyriel Dessers is expected to have completed his medical and seal the transfer deal before Rangers travel to Germany for their pre-season tour later this month.

Naija News reports that Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano announced on Friday that the Italian club and the Scottish side had agreed on the transfer fee for the 28-year-old Nigeria international.

Rangers manager Michael Beale reportedly wanted the player’s medical to be concluded before sending his team to Germany later this week for preseason games, according to the Scottish website Ibroxnews.

His arrival to Ibrox is expected to thrill Rangers fans because Beale has been searching for a new striker before and after signing five players this summer.

Cyriel Dessers decided to move to Glasgow after Cremonese’s relegation from Serie A last season. He scored seven goals in 29 games which was not enough to save the Italian side.

Even though the Nigeria international had an underwhelming season at the Serie A team, he is expected to easily adjust to the Scottish Premiership.

“Dessers is now set to open talks, have a medical, and seal his move to Scotland.

“A move could be concluded relatively quickly now. With the squad set to jet out to Germany, Beale will be desperate for the Nigerian to be amongst the squad,” Ibroxnews wrote.