Cyriel Dessers Set For Medical At Rangers

Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers is set for his medical as he is set to complete his transfer from Italian Seria B side Cremonese to Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Cyriel Dessers is expected to have completed his medical and seal the transfer deal before Rangers travel to Germany for their pre-season tour later this month.

Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano announced on Friday that both the Italian club and the Scottish side have reached an agreement on the transfer fee for the 28-year-old Nigeria international.

Rangers manager Michael Beale reportedly wanted the player’s medical to be concluded before sending his team to Germany later this week for preseason games, according to the Scottish website Ibroxnews.

His arrival to Ibrox is expected to thrill Rangers fans because Beale has been searching for a new striker before and after signing five players this summer.

Cyriel Dessers decided to move to Glasgow after Cremonese’s relegation from Serie A last season. He scored seven goals in 29 games which was not enough to save the Italian side.

Even though the Nigeria international had an underwhelming season at the Serie A team, he is expected to adjust to the Scottish Premiership with ease.

“Dessers is now set to open talks, have a medical, and seal his move to Scotland,” Ibroxnews wrote.

“A move could be concluded relatively quickly now. With the squad set to jet out to Germany, Beale will be desperate for the Nigerian to be amongst the squad.”