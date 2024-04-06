Former Rangers Player Blasts “Hot And Cold” Super Eagles’ Cyriel Dessers

Advertisement

Former Glasgow Rangers midfielder, Derek Ferguson has proven not to be a fan of Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Cyriel Dessers as he slammed him for not being effective in the eighteen-yard box.

Cyriel Dessers was brought to Rangers from relegated Cremonese for a transfer fee worth €5 million last summer. The Scottish giants bought him to be their main striker but he had a tough start to the 2023-2024 season at the club.

Despite his tough start, the Nigeria international has managed to score 13 goals and provided three assists in 27 games for Rangers.

These stats are unconvincing for Derek Ferguson who described Dessers as a “frustrating” striker. He went on to tell The Herald that the Nigerian striker often makes too many touches on the ball, especially in the eighteen-yard box.

“When you’ve played with some quality strikers, you know if they get space in the box, it’s one- and two-touch finishes. But he always wants to take the third and fourth. He blows a bit hot and cold”, the former midfielder said.

“But he’s still got 13 goals in the Premiership. I think the manager has it in his head. If he’s been feeling the pressure, he’s not shown it too much, and that’s probably down to the manager.

“But I’m still not sure exactly what Dessers is. Is he a target man? Does he run the channels? He’s certainly not an out-and-out finisher. Sometimes he makes runs, and you wonder where he’s going. He’s a bit of a mixed bag.

“He looks like somebody who needs to be coached when it should be natural in his game.”