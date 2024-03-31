Rangers Coach Demands More From Super Eagles’ Cyriel Dessers

Advertisement

Rangers manager, Philippe Clement is not impressed with Super Eagles of Nigeria, Cyriel Dessers, despite scoring a goal in the club’s 3-1 win over Hibernian on Saturday, March 30.

Cyriel Dessers left Italian club, Cremonese for Rangers last summer and he has been quite impressive in front of goal so far in his debut season.

With his goal against Hibernian on Saturday, Dessers has scored a total of 16 goals so far this season. Despite his goalscoring form, the 29-year-old international has suffered a series of criticisms from some pundits and some sections of the club’s fanbase.

Following Rangers’ win over Hibernian on Saturday, coach Clement said it is normal for a striker to score goals but he wants his strikers to be more involved in other aspects of the game.

Advertisement

When the coach was asked whether he was impressed with the performance of Cyriel Dessers, the coach said, “Impressed is not the right word with Cyriel. It’s normal, what he can do. And I think there’s still quite some margin to make with him.

“He’s working hard on that. For me, it’s not just the striker who has to score goals. They need to do other things for the team.

“Then they’ll get situations to score goals. It’s more important to have a team where everyone can score. That’s much more difficult to stop.

Advertisement

“If you have a team where one guy is scoring all the goals, they stop him, and the story is finished. We score from everywhere, the strikers, the wingers, the midfielders, the full-backs, and centre-backs. Only Jack Butland doesn’t score goals in this team. I want to see football like that because it’s difficult to stop.”