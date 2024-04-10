Super Eagles’ Cyriel Dessers Insists Rangers Can Win Scottish Title This Season

Advertisement

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Cyriel Dessers, has described his team, Glasgow Rangers’ 3-3 draw with their arch-rivals, Celtic, as a “mental boost”.

Cyriel Dessers is leading Glasgow Rangers to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership after a slow start to the season.

After their 3-3 draw with Celtic on Sunday, April 7, Rangers remain second on the league table with a game in hand.

They will play their postponed game at 8 p.m. today, April 10, against 6th-placed Dundee United. If Rangers win, they will go top on the league table with 77 points in 32 games, two points above Celtic.

Ahead of the game, Cyriel Dessers stressed that his team’s 3-3 draw with the major league contenders on Sunday serves as a boost for them in the title race.

Dessers, who only provided an assist in the six-goal thriller, said, “We showed we can hurt them, and if we’re a little more lucky, like with their first goal on Sunday, and then we can take our moments, then we can get a good win there. Obviously, it is very close. I think we saw that quality-wise we are also very close to each other. But, yeah, I hope after Wednesday that I can say that we are on top of the league.

“With the result and performance on Sunday, in the second half especially, I think that will give us a mental boost as well. So I hope we are slightly ahead.”

He added: “I think it is clear that this will give us a massive boost. Hopefully, we can win the postponed game and then we go on top.

“That is what we want. It is close, everybody could see that on Sunday. So we will have to be ready from now until the last game. But I think we are.”