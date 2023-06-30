Cremonese Confirm Rangers Want To Sign Cyriel Dessers

The sporting director of Cremonese, Simone Jacket, has confirmed that Scottish Premiership club, Rangers are negotiating with the club for the signature of Nigerian footballer Cyriel Dessers.

The former Genk forward only netted seven goals for Cremonese last season, across all competitions which couldn’t help the club to survive relegation.

As part of Michael Beale’s summer re-enforcement at Ibrox, Rangers are keeping an eye on players like Feyenoord’s Danilo and Hacken’s Benie Traore in addition to the Nigerian international.

However, Cyriel Dessers is said to be a priority target for the Scottish giants this summer.

The Cremonese transfer chief has commented on the speculations that Rangers are willing to consider the prospect of a loan move for Dessers with an option to buy.

Jacket told SportItalia, “There is a negotiation with Rangers underway. But at the moment everything is still because we are waiting for them to formulate the new proposal.”

Meanwhile, Italian Serie A side Salernitana have reportedly renewed their interest in Nice forward Terem Moffi which is a continuation of their push for the striker that started last summer.

If Boulaye Dia decides to remain at the club and Moffi decides to join the club, the Nigerian player and Dia might be paired up in Salernitana’s attack in the coming season.

Moffi reportedly agreed to make his loan spell at Nice permanent instead of returning to his parent club, Lorient. If the two club sanction the deal, the Nigeria international would make the switch for €30 million and sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with OGC Nice. But Salernitana are pushing very hard to hijack the deal.

The Nigerian enjoyed a productive season in French Ligue 1, and he hasn’t decided if he will play for Salernitana next season.

Recall that he declined other offers in January in favor of joining Nice on loan and the French side are willing to keep him with them permanently this summer.