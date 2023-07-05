Roberto Firmino Links-Up With Mendy In Saudi’s Al-Ahli

Former Liverpool forward, Roberto Firmino has signed a three-year deal with Al-Ahli of the Saudi Pro League.

The 31-year-old Brazilian forward was a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired after the previous campaign.

Firmino joined Liverpool in 2015 after leaving Hoffenheim and scored 111 goals in 362 games for the Premier League giants.

He, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane formed a lethal attacking combination that led Liverpool to Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup victories between 2019 and 2022.

Firmino scored the lone goal in extra time that helped Liverpool upset Flamengo and win the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time in the club’s history in December 2019.

From the 2023-2024 season, the Brazilian footballer will link up with Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who left Chelsea for Al-Ahli last month.

Also, Roberto Firmino will play in the Saudi Pro League alongside other former European club superstars like Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves, and Marcelo Brozovic.

The completion of Firmino’s move to Saudi Arabia came less than a day after Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard was named the manager of the Saudi side Al-Ettifaq months after he lost his job as Aston Villa manager.

This development, which comes after the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia announced its intention to buy four of the top clubs in the country in June, highlights the league’s aspiration to be among the top five leagues in the world.