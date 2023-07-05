PSG’s Sergio Rico Discharged From ICU

Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper, Sergio Rico, who has been battling for his life since May, has finally left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sevilla hospital.

Sergio Rico started battling to stay alive after he was involved in a horse riding accident in Spain.

Naija News has reported that the out-of-favour Rico fell off from horseback in Spain as he tried to unwind after a difficult 2022-2023 season in which he didn’t make any appearance for PSG.

After the accident in May, Rico’s family confirmed that the 29-year-old goalkeeper had the accident while taking part in a routine pilgrimage in the Huelva region of Spain’s El Rocio.

The family who described the incident as “serious” said a horse and a mule cart ran over the goalkeeper during the pilgrimage. Since then, he has been battling with a Brain hemorrhage.

On Wednesday, July 5, the Sevilla hospital where he is currently responding to treatment released a statement to announce that the Spanish goalkeeper has been discharged from the ICU.

“Sergio has been discharged from ICU where he was under close surveillance,” the statement read.

“He has been admitted to the ward, where he will continue to receive medical and nursing care from another team of specialists.”

The former Sevilla goalkeeper, played 32 times on loan at Fulham during the 2018–2019 Premier League season.

In the following season, Sergio Rico was on loan at PSG until making the switch permanent in September 2020.

Rico has made 29 appearances for the reigning French champions and has earned one Spain’s international cap.