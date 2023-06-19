PSG’s Sergio Rico Out Of Coma After Three Weeks

Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper, Sergio Rico has regained consciousness for the first time after three weeks of coma.

Sergio Rico fell off from horseback in Spain as he tried to unwind after a difficult 2022-2023 season in which he didn’t make any appearance for PSG.

After the accident in May, Rico’s family confirmed that the 29-year-old goalkeeper had the accident while taking part in a routine pilgrimage in the Huelva region of Spain’s El Rocio.

The family who described the accident as “serious” said a horse and a mule cart ran over the goalkeeper during the pilgrimage. The Spanish goalkeeper is currently battling with a Brain hemorrhage.

On Monday, Rico’s wife, Alba Silva told Telecinco outside the Sevilla hospital, where the goalkeeper is currently responding to treatment, that her husband is still alive and recovering “little by little”.

“[He’s] taking small steps forward and the truth is that we already see the light a little more”, she said.

She added: “Little by little he is recovering and I knew from the beginning that he was going to get better because he is a champion.”

Sergio Rico started his professional goalkeeping career at Sevilla on July 1, 2014. From there, he went on loan at English club, Fulham in 2018.

After spending one season in the Premier League, he joined PSG first on loan in 2019 and then joined the French club permanently in 2020 for a transfer fee worth €6 million.

In January 2022, Sergio Rico went on loan at RCD Mallorca and returned to PSG at the end of the 2021-2022 season.