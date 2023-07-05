Arsenal Agree To Pay Ajax £38.5 Million For Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have agreed to pay Dutch club Ajax £38.5 million for the signature of Dutch defender Jurrien Timber.

Based on the agreed deal, Arsenal are expected to pay Ajax a fixed £34.2 million and then pay the club £4.3 million in performance-related add-ons.

The 22-year-old Dutch international who graduated from Ajax Academy and has played 160 senior games at the club, is expected to have a medical and finalize personal terms within the next two days.

He has long been a target for Arsenal, who will soon complete the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice for a transfer fee worth a total of £105 million.

Before now, Arsenal have completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea after the Gunners agreed to play their London neighbours for a transfer fee worth £65 million. Hence, if Arsenal succeed in bringing Jurrien Timber to the Emirates Stadium this summer, the defender would be the club’s third signing this summer.

Timber is coming to Arsenal as a right-back but he can play as a center-back which makes him a versatile addition to coach Mikel Arteta’s team ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

Before now, Manchester United attempted to bring him to Old Trafford but it is now looking like the Dutchman would be a gunner from next season.

He has played in 15 international games for the Netherlands, starting four of the five games the Netherlands played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they lost to eventual champions Argentina in the quarterfinals.