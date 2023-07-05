Declan Rice: Arsenal And West Ham Agree On Payment Plan

Arsenal and West Ham United have agreed on the parameters through which the £105 million transfer fee for Declan Rice will be paid.

It is expected that Arsenal will spread the initial £100 million payment over two years, according to a Sky Sports report.

Now that the two clubs have agreed on how the transfer fee would be paid, Declan Rice will have a medical at the Emirates Stadium this week. Afterward, the 24-year-old England international would sign a long-term contract with the Gunners.

The transfer will be the most costly between two British clubs and make Declan Rice the most expensive signing at Arsenal.

Before now, Arsenal’s purchase of Nicolas Pepe from Lille for £72 million in 2019 was the club’s most expensive transfer deal. Rice’s transfer would break that record this summer.

Rice’s deal with Arsenal will also be slightly shy of Chelsea’s £106.8 million transfer record-breaking purchase of midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January 2023.

Rice will leave West Ham United after ten years, rising from a member of the young team to club captain.

Before his exit, the England international made 245 appearances for the Hammers since his first-team debut in 2017.

In his final game for West Ham, Declan Rice assisted the London-based team in winning the Europa Conference League final, giving the club their first major trophy in 47 years.