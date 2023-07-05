10th NASS: ‘It Will Be A Daunting Task’ Former Lawmaker Speaks On How APC Can Reverse Announcement Of Principal Officers

A former lawmaker who represented Abia North District at the Senate, Mao Ohuabunwa, has said reversing the announcement of the Principal Officers by the National Assembly might be a daunting task for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recalls that the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday announced Principal Officers for the 10th National Assembly.

However, the leadership of the ruling APC has come out to say both the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Reps, Tajudeen Abbas, did not consult adequately before making the announcements.

The party is therefore not in support of the names of principal officers announced for the NASS.

Reacting to the development, Ohuabunwa, while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, said “It will be difficult. The only thing you can reverse is what the Senate took on it’s own and you have to come through a motion for you to reverse any decision because it is a decision of the National Assembly and for you to reverse it, it has to be through a motion and that motion first must be upheld before you do whatever you want to do.

“So, it’s no more about party leadership, it’s about the members of the Senate or members of the House of Representatives.”

The former lawmaker, however, opined that all those that emerged as principal officers are people that have good records and experience to deliver in their duties.

Ohuabunwa, who seem satisfied with the choice of principal officers, said all six geopolitical zones were covered by the leadership of the National Assembly.

Akpabio had earlier announced Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State as Senate Leader, Senator Dave Umahi from Ebonyi State as Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State as Chief Whip, and Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as Deputy Chief Whip.

Others are Senator Simon Davou (Plateau North – PDP, Minority Leader), Oyewunmi Olarere (Osun West – PDP, Deputy Minority Leader), Darlington Nwokeocha (Abia Central – LP, Minority Whip), Rufai Hanga (Kano Central – NNPP, Deputy Minority Whip).

Similarly, Abbas announced Julius Ihonvbere (APC – Edo) as House Majority Leader, Halims Abdullahi (APC – Kogi) as Deputy Majority Leader, Bello Kumo (APC – Gombe) as Chief Whip, and Adewunmi Onanuga (APC – Ogun) as Deputy Chief Whip).

Abbas also read a letter from the Minority Caucus which detailed the names of the principal officers.

The letter named Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Minority Leader), Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Deputy Minority Leader), Ali Isah (PDP, Minority Whip), and George Ozodinobi (Labour Party, Deputy Minority Whip).