Transfer Updates: Kane, Gvardiol, Aubameyang, Onana, Xhaka, And Others

Bayern Munich will make a second bid in an attempt to sign Tottenham’s 29-year-old English striker Harry Kane in this summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports in Germany.

Manchester City are preparing their opening bid for 21-year-old Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol after preliminary conversations with RB Leipzig, ESPN claimed.

Al-Ettifaq have lined up several potential signings following the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new manager, including Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, 34, and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson of England, 33, Mail claimed.

Gabri Veiga, a Spanish midfielder from Celta Vigo who is 21 years old, is up for sale, and Paris Saint Germain are competing with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City for his services, the Guardian claimed.

Tino Livramento, a former Southampton right-back who is 20 years old, has been linked to both Chelsea and Southampton. The defender for the England Under-21 squad is valued at £38 million by both Newcastle and Southampton, Mail claimed.

Southampton value Romeo Lavia of Belgium at £50 million, but Liverpool have beaten Chelsea to the signing of the midfielder. An initial bid for the 19-year-old midfield youngster is being prepared by Liverpool, Talksport claimed.

Arsenal will be ready to make a move for Southampton’s Lavia after concluding a deal to acquire England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, according to the Times.

In addition to trying to recruit 24-year-old French forward Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt and 20-year-old Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, Manchester United are close to finalizing the contract extension of 25-year-old England striker Marcus Rashford, Mail claimed.

Andre Onana, a goalkeeper for Cameroon and Inter Milan who is also wanted by Manchester United, has received a sizable offer from Al-Nassr, according to CBS.

Granit Xhaka, a 30-year-old midfielder for Arsenal and Switzerland, will finalize a £21.5 million transfer to Bayer Leverkusen this week, the Sun claimed.

Christian Pulisic, a winger for Chelsea, will decline a move to Lyon this summer because the 24-year-old American would rather sign with AC Milan after reaching an agreement in principle with the Serie A club, ESPN claimed.

Newcastle is considering a summer transfer for Sporting Lisbon’s 21-year-old Portuguese center-back Goncalo Inacio, according to Sports Insider.

Mohammed Kudus, a 22-year-old attacking midfielder for Ghana and Ajax, is a potential transfer target for Brighton, Sports claimed.