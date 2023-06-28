Bayern Munich To Make Improved Offer For Harry Kane

Bayern Munich have pledged to make a better bid for Tottenham Hotspur and England captain Harry Kane after the Premier League club turned down their first bid.

On Tuesday, reports went viral that the German Bundesliga serial winners made an offer worth £60 million for the 29-year-old England international. But the Premier League club are said to be expecting nothing less than £100 million for the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Recent reports claimed that Bayern Munich are anticipated to submit a new offer now that they are confident they can seal the transfer deal.

The German tabloid Bild claimed on Tuesday night that Kane and Bayern have reached a personal agreement.

Harry Kane’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur will expire on June 30, 2024. The North London club have tried to renew the contract, but the England international wants to move to a more ambitious club.

Manchester United were very interested in signing him but Spurs insisted that they don’t want to sell the Englishman to a domestic rival. The fact that Kane will be a free agent next summer has left Spurs with no choice but to sell him for the right price this summer.

Since he graduated from the club’s football academy, Harry Kane has scored a whopping 280 goals in 435 games in all competitions, and yet, no major title to show for it.

The fact that he has not won any major title in his football career despite how prolific he has been in front of goal has forced him to seek another adventure and his mind is currently set on a life in the Bundesliga.