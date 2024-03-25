Top Ten Highest Paid Footballers In Europe (Full List)

Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe, has been identified as the highest-paid footballer in Europe.

According to L’Equipe, the 25-year-old France international earns more than twice as much as any other player in Europe.

The statistics reveal that Mbappe earns a staggering €6 million (£5.15m) each month, comfortably ranking him as the highest-paid player in Europe.

Next to the French striker is the England striker who plays for Bayern Munich, Harry Kane.

The England captain, who moved to Germany in the summer of this year and earns €2.10m (£1.80m) per month, is the Bundesliga’s highest-paid player.

Next to him in the third position is Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, who rakes in €2.02 (£1.73m) monthly, while another Manchester City player, Erling Haaland, occupies the fourth position with a salary of £1.63m.

Rounding up the top five is Real Madrid defender, David Alaba, who receives a monthly salary of €1.88m (£1.61m).

Below is a list of the top ten highest-paid players in Europe.

= 10. Jan Oblak – £1.43m

= 10. Ilkay Gundogan – £1.43m

= 10 Jude Bellingham – £1.43m

= 10. Vinicius Jnr – £1.43m

9. Raphael Varane – £1.48m

= 7. Casemiro – £1.52m

= 7. Mohamed Salah – £1.52m

6. Robert Lewandowski – £1.60m

5. David Alaba – £1.61m

4. Erling Haaland – £1.63m

3. Kevin De Bruyne – £1.73m

2. Harry Kane – £1.80m

1. Kylian Mbappe – £5.15m