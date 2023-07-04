Police Officer Killed In Gang Clash In Kano

A policeman, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was tragically killed on Tuesday evening in the Yakasai area of Kano municipal, during a gang conflict.

According to an eyewitness who spoke with Daily Trust, the deadly confrontation began when a man suspected to be a member of a local gang got off a tricycle near Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital and was immediately attacked by rival gang members.

The eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said, “It started when the man alighted from a Tricycle, some thugs immediately attacked him with arms.

“It took minutes before the intervention of the Police who were unable to disperse them. The thugs turned towards the police and started throwing stones at them.

“It is when the Police vehicle zoomed off from attack and possible damage that the policeman fell on the ground and they trampled upon him and butchered him to death.”

The witness added that the area had been witnessing violent clashes between rival gang groups for several days.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in reaction to the incident, said the command is yet to receive the information but an investigation was ongoing.

Kiyawa said, “We have not received any information like this yet but we are investigating the issue to ascertain what truly transpired.”