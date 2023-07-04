Nathan Collins Complete His £23 Million Move To Brentford

Premier League club, Brentford, have completed the signing of Nathan Collins after paying Wolves a club-record £23 million transfer fee.

Nathan Collins joined Wolves from Burnley for a transfer fee worth £20.5 million last summer. He made 31 appearances for Wolves last season, aiding them in their 13th-place finish in the Premier League.

Despite his instant impact at the club, the 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international decided to forgo his six-year contract to move to Brentford ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

This move has cemented Collins as the most expensive Irish footballer in history, a record he set when he joined Wolves from Burnley last summer.

After signing the deal, the manager of Brentford, Thomas Frank said, “I’m very pleased we’ve managed to sign Nathan.

“He has a lot of very good abilities that we value a lot. He’s a composed and calm defender. His heading in both boxes is a big thing, both in open play and from set-pieces, which is massive in the Premier League.

“His character is really good, and we know that character is everything. He will fit into our culture, I do not doubt that. I see leadership potential in Nathan. He’s a perfect Brentford player – hungry and ambitious with a desire to learn.”

Nathan Collins left Molineux after 26-year-old Wolves captain Ruben Neves signed a club-record £47 million contract with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Brentford have already spent approximately £22 million this summer to buy attacker Kevin Schade after his successful loan stint with the club, and £11 million to sign Dutch goalkeeper Mark Flekken from Freiburg as Thomas Frank works to improve his team ahead of the forthcoming season.