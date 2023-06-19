Rúben Neves Becomes Latest Elite Footballer To Move To Saudi Arabia

Portuguese defensive midfielder, Rúben Neves has become the latest elite European footballer to leave Europe for the money-spinning Saudi Pro League.

The 26-year-old Portuguese defensive midfielder who still has a contract with Premier League club, Wolverhampton Wanderers until June 30, 2024, decided to switch to Saudi Arabia amidst interest from Arsenal and FC Barcelona.

According to transfer news expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi Arabian Pro League club, Al Hilal, has agreed to pay Wolves a whopping €55 million fixed transfer fee for the services of the Portugal international.

This agreement is coming hours after the agreement between the Premier League club and FC Barcelona over the signature of Rúben Neves collapsed.

It has now been confirmed that Neves has signed a contract with Al Hilal that will keep him at the Suadi Pro League club until June 30, 2026.

He has even done the main part of his medical examinations with Al Hilal as he is set to start earning around £ 300,000 per week untaxed in Saudi Arabia.

This means that from next season, Rúben Neves will play in the same league with European football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Karim Benzema, and N’golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), and a host of others who are expected to flock into the money-spinning Saudi Pro League this summer.