NAHCON Gives Update On Nigerian Muslims Visiting Saudi For 2024 Hajj

The 2024 Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will witness the participation of over 50,000 Nigerian intending pilgrims, as confirmed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

During a press conference yesterday at Hajj House in Abuja, the Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Arabi, expressed confidence in the commission’s ability to overcome any obstacles and ensure a smooth Hajj operation.

Arabi emphasised that the number of Nigerian Muslims partaking in the 2024 Hajj would surpass all expectations.

“This year’s Hajj preparations is one of the most difficult and peculiar ones.

“You know in the past, we had the luxury of time to prepare at our own pace; But, this time around, the host which is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia came up with the timeline that we have to work within,” he said.

Arabi mentioned that the Federal Government had intervened in numerous ways, particularly through policies aimed at supporting the commission to prevent any mishaps.

He said: “I made bold to say that there were a series of interventions that the government made in terms of policies to ensure that there is no unnecessary tension in the nation.”

Arabi noted that in the future, the Hajj Savings Scheme would be the most reliable approach to adopt.

He guaranteed that the commission would undertake thorough awareness campaigns and education to ensure that prospective pilgrims fully embrace it.

Naija News understands that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had assigned 95,000 Hajj slots to Nigeria for the 2024 pilgrimage.