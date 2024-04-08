Eid El Fitr: Crescent Moon Not Sighted In Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

Authorities have confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia, so Eid Al Fitr will be commemorated on Wednesday, the 10th of April 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

The sighting of the moon signals the end of the annual Ramadan fast for Muslim faithful across the world.

If the moon is sighted, the fast ends but in cases like this where the moon is not sighted, it automatically means the month-long fast would end the next day.

Eid-el-Fitr: Look Out For New Moon From Monday – Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Muslims

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar, has instructed the Muslim Ummah to observe the crescent of Shawwal 1445AH starting Monday.

The Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto, Sambo Janaidu, conveyed the directive in a statement in Sokoto on Sunday.

The Sultan prayed for Allah’s continued assistance in fulfilling Muslims’ religious duties and asked the public to report sightings of the new moon through the Sultanate Council.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, April 8, equivalent to the 29th day of Ramadan 1445AH, will be the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.

“Furthermore, the public can report sightings of the new moon through the following telephone numbers: 08037157100, 07067416900, 08066303077, 08036149757, 08035965322, and 08099945903.”