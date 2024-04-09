Moon Sighting: Cleric Leads Eid Prayers Despite Sultan Of Sokoto’s Directive

Advertisement

A respected Islamic cleric in Sokoto, Sheikh Musa Lukwa, led his followers in the Eid prayer on Tuesday.

The cleric’s action goes against the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) had declared Wednesday the Eid day to mark the end of the 2024 Ramadan fast.

The NSCIA stated that the crescent moon, which signals the end of Ramadan, was not sighted on Monday, which aligns with Saudi Arabia’s observation.

According to Daily Trust, Lukwa, known for his independent stance on moon sighting, conducted the Eid prayers at his mosque at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

He justified his decision by stating that he cited the moon in the neighbouring Niger Republic on Monday, which led the country to declare Tuesday as Eid day.

Lukwa argued that if Nigerian Muslims accept moon sighting reports from Saudi Arabia, there should be no hesitation to accept those from the Niger Republic, especially given its geographical proximity.

He emphasized that fasting on Eid day is prohibited, hence his decision to observe the prayer on Tuesday following the sighting.

He said, “There were reports of sightings on the new crescent in many places, including here in Nigeria, but the one that we were sure of is that of Niger Republic.

“We have a verified video clip of their council of Ulamah authenticating the report after which the country declared Tuesday as Sallah day. So it is now binding on us to observe Eid on Tuesday because this is what the teachings of the Holy Prophet says.

“If we can accept that of Saudi Arabia, why can’t we agree with that of Niger Republic, which is nearer to us.

“I am not saying all Nigerian Muslims must observe their Eid prayer on Tuesday but we have no moral justification not to observe our prayer on Tuesday because the new moon was sighted by our neighbors. And remember there is no fasting on Sallah day, it is prohibited.”

This act of defiance is not new for Sheikh Lukwa, who has previously challenged the Sultan’s directives, arguing that following Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting without local verification goes against the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) teachings.