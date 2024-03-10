Moon Sighting: Police Warn Against Breach Of Peace In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has warned the state’s miscreants not to disrupt the public peace ahead of the moon sighting that officially ushers in Ramadan.

Naija News reports that the alert was issued in a statement on Sunday in Bauchi by the command’s spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil.

In the statement, he disclosed that the command was alerted to an alleged scheme by certain careless miscreants to use the moon-sighting celebration as an opportunity to compromise the state’s public order.

He said, “The command recognizes the norm of celebrating the sighting of the new moon, which marks the Ramadan Fasting period for the Muslim faithful.

“Parents and guardians are implored to exercise control in guiding their children and wards from deliberate acts capable of breaching public order in the state.”

He claimed that Auwal Mohammed, the commissioner of state police, has issued a strong warning to criminal minds planning to disrupt public safety and peace to stop.

He detailed that the command would not tolerate such careless behavior and would punish those who did so severely.

He added, “The CP equally directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Team Commanders/Operational Departments of the Command to put in place security measures to arrest any person who attempts to disrupt law and order in the state.

“Furthermore, the CP implores the good people of Bauchi State to continue supporting the police in the fight against crime and lawlessness.”

The spokesman urged law-abiding state residents to report any suspicious activity to the closest police station and urged them to go about their business without fear of intimidation.