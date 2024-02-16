Igboho Reacts As Sultan Of Sokoto Berates Tinubu Over Insecurity, Poverty

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has defended the administration of President Bola Tinubu over the challenges of insecurity and poverty bedeviling the country.

Naija News reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, had submitted that all is not well with the northern region of the country and Nigeria as a whole.

According to the Sultan, the situation in the country has made people deeply frustrated, hungry, and resentful.

He added that insecurity and poverty are the two major issues that have been causing trouble for the people of the northern region as well as Nigeria as a whole and called on the Governors and other leaders to come together to find a solution to the challenges.

In a statement issued on Thursday, in reaction to the position of Sultan, Igboho stressed that relevant stakeholders in governance, economy, security and other critical sectors should be committed to finding ways around the insecurity challenge and socioeconomic obstacles for Nigeria to achieve peace and steady development.

According to the Yoruba Nation activist, Sultan’s position on the current state of the nation was not out of place, but maintained that the blame for the bad economy, perennial insecurity problem, food inflation, unemployment and youth restiveness should not be heaped on Tinubu’s administration, which is just about eight months old.

Igboho said Tinubu’s administration should be allowed to work out solutions capable of addressing the situation, stressing that the FG is not unconcerned about the plight of Nigerians.

According to the statement, “It is important for our leaders at all levels, be it religious or traditional, to demonstrate commitment to bringing solutions to the table at this crucial point in our history. Our problems as a nation are foundational.

“Nigeria had been in a precarious state in terms of bad governance, poor economy, terrorism, insecurity, irresponsive leadership for decades. I believe that the Federal Government is not unconcerned about the plight of the people and has taken steps to remedy the situation.

“This worrisome development has been one of the major causes of food insecurity and increase in prices of food items and commodities. We need to allow the incumbent administration to explore all measures being deployed to address inflation, foreign exchange issues, exorbitant foodstuff prices, which will soon yield results.

“The recent decision by the government to deploy troops for the protection of farmers against herders’ attacks, which are negatively affecting harvest and food productivity will further boost the confidence of peasant farmers and agric entrepreneurs to return to farms. Also, the plan to set up the National Commodity Board will checkmate escalating food inflation.”