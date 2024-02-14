Things Are Not Okay In Nigeria, People Are Hungry And Angry – Sultan Of Sokoto Laments

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has submitted that all is not well with the northern region of the country and Nigeria as a whole.

According to the Sultan, the situation in the country has made people deeply frustrated, hungry, and resentful.

He added that insecurity and poverty are the two major issues that have been causing trouble for the people of the northern region as well as Nigeria as a whole and called on the Governors and other leaders to come together to find a solution to the challenges.

The traditional ruler, who is the Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, made the call on Wednesday in Kaduna at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting of the Council, where he spoke on the theme: “Enhanced Security as a panacea for stability and development of the North.”

The Sultan said the people of the region have not revolted openly because the traditional rulers in their respective domains have been appealing to them. He prayed that a time would not come when the northerners would no longer listen to their appeals.

The Sultan was flanked at the meeting by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir.

He lamented that with millions of youths left without jobs, education and food, Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

In his words, “We have had such meetings before with the Northern Governors, so many times at Kashim Ibrahim House. We have now entered into a new cycle of leadership, some new Governors have come on board, while some are having their second term and still we at faced with these insecurity issues. To make matters worse, we are faced with rising levels of poverty of most of our people; a lack of normal sources of livelihood for the common man to have even a good meal a day.

“But, I believe talking about insecurity and the rising level of poverty are two issues that we cannot fold our arms and think everything is okay. I have said it so many times and at so many fora that, things are not okay in Nigeria and of course, things are not okay in the North.

“What are the real issues bringing about poverty and rising cases of insecurity? I don’t think it is the issue of the new government. To me, this government is a continuation of the former government; it is the same party. So, what really is the problem? I think that is one of the reasons we are here to talk to ourselves.

“We owe it a duty to the teeming millions of people that believe in the traditional institution, to bring solutions to the various problems facing them. We will not fail in doing that. We will do our best.

“I have said so many times, that we never lack a solution to our problems, what we lack is implementation, because we meet today, we bring out so many beautiful ideas on how to solve our problems, and we go back to our various places and go to bed, leaving such solutions here in this conference hall. So, how do we implement them?

“This is why we invited the leadership Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) to come and interact with us on the outcome of a similar meeting they organized in Abuja. We also invited the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to be part of us and talk to us too, because as elders, some of whom have been in politics, who have done a lot for the North and the Country. At the end of the meeting, we believe we will come up with various suggestions on how to resolve our numerous problems in the North.

“Education is important, so whatever issue you want to bring us here, you must talk about education, you must talk about health issues and of the two monsters that have been harassing all of us here that is insecurity and poverty.

“And let’s not take it for granted; people are quiet, they are quiet for a reason because people have been talking to them.; we have been talking to them, we have been trying to tell them things will be okay and they keep on believing. I pray to Almighty Allah that they will not one day wake up and say we no longer believe in you. Because that would be the biggest problem because we can’t quieten these people as traditional, spiritual leaders and diplomats forever.

“So, I think it is good we talk about these things and let us be very honest with ourselves, let us be very frank about what we are going to tell ourselves here; it is no time to hide things. We have reached that level, people are very agitated, people are hungry, they are angry, but they still believe there are people who can talk to them, they believe in some of their Governors, some other traditional rulers, and some of their religious leaders, fortunately, some of us double as traditional and religious leaders.

“So, we have this onerous task of reaching out to everybody, calming them down, and assuring them things will be okay, and they should continue to pray and pray and still do something good because prayer without work will not bring anything.

“We must find jobs for our teeming youths that are sitting idle and I have said it so many times, we sit on a keg of gunpowder, having teeming youths millions of them, without jobs, without food, we are looking for trouble.

He added though traditional rulers may not have the constitutional powers or resources available to Governors, they are ready to work with the political leaders to find a problem to the numerous challenges.

“But, we thank Allah we believe in ourselves, we believe in Almighty Allah to bring succour to all our problems and we will keep on praying and urging our political leaders, who we believe will do something better. We are only advisers to the political leaders, that is all we can do, but if we are empowered and as strong as the Governors by the constitution, by the amount of funds they get from the federal and state revenues, we can also be a lot.

“However, we are ready to work with the Governors, because we believe in them, we believe in what they are doing, and must work with them. And if the Governors too want to have peace and stability in their states, they must work with the traditional leaders.

“I believe at the end of this meeting, we should have very good suggestions to our political leaders, to our security chiefs, that when such is implemented, we will have a better North and at the same time have a better Nigeria,” the Sultan said.