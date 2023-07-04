Mason Mount Completes Manchester United Medical

Mason Mount has completed his medical at Manchester United in anticipation of his £60 million transfer from Chelsea.

A £55 million down payment and £5 million in performance-based bonuses are included in the transfer fee. Now that the contract has been finalized, a formal announcement is expected tomorrow.

Chelsea rejected three of Manchester United’s initial bids for Mason Mount before the aforementioned bid was accepted as the contract of the England international with The Blues is set to expire on June 30, 2024.

Erik ten Hag first took note of Mason Mount when the Dutch tactician was the manager of Ajax. Then, 18-year-old Mount was playing on loan at Vitesse Arnhem when his free kick set up his team’s third goal in a 3-2 victory over Ajax.

Ten Hag reportedly tried to sign Mount at Ajax the following season on loan from Chelsea but the Premier League club refused to accept the offer.

Interestingly, the Dutch tactician is on the verge of accomplishing his mission of coaching the now 24-year-old midfielder who had gone on to win the UEFA Champions League, the Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup with his boyhood club, Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Manchester United still need a new goalie. Andre Onana of Inter Milan is one of the few players United is considering for the position especially now that the contract of the club’s first-choice goalie, David De Gea, has officially expired.

However, there are reports that Manchester United have not completely shut their doors against the 32-year-old Spaniard as they are still open to negotiating a new deal with the veteran goalkeeper.