Mason Mount Set To Move To Manchester United For £60 Million

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will sign a five-year contract worth £55 million with Manchester United that includes a £5 million in add-ons.

This development means that coach Erik ten Hag will make the 24-year-old Mason Mount his first signing of the 2023 summer transfer window.

Chelsea had to sell some of their players by June 30 this year to allay Financial Fair Play worries following the previous season’s £600 million transfer spending which didn’t yield anything positive for the club.

Chelsea wanted to keep Mason Mount but discussions were challenging as Mount’s current contract was slated to expire on June 30, 2024. Reports claimed that his contract extension talks with Chelsea collapsed because the club failed to agree on his wage demand.

In 195 games since making his professional debut at Chelsea in 2019, Mason Mount has scored 33 goals.

In the 2022-2023 season, Mount sustained an injury towards the end of the season as Chelsea finished 12th place in the Premier League, their lowest finish in 25 years.

Mount played for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final triumph over Manchester City. The England international also won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup with the Blues.

The Englishman has five goals in 36 games for England. He was a member of the Qatar 2022 World Cup squad.