Mason Mount To Man United Saga Continues As Chelsea Reject Third Bid

Chelsea have continued to prove that if they have their way, they won’t sell Mason Mount this summer by rejecting a third bid from Manchester United.

After Chelsea rejected their first two bids for the English attacking midfielder, the Red Devils decided to present an improved bid reportedly worth £55 million with the hope that they could convince The Blues to sell Mount to them.

Chelsea have always wanted to keep Mount but the player has rejected two of their contract renewal offers to him. The 24-year-old England international is said to be asking for wages which Chelsea are not willing to pay him.

Hence, the option left for both parties is to part ways and that must be done this summer because Mason Mount’s current contract with the club will expire next season.

Naija News gathered that Chelsea have lowered their asking price for Mount from £70 million to £58 million plus £7 million add-ons.

Hence, there is the possibility that Manchester United will push for Mount’s signature again even though they have reportedly said they would walk away if the third bid is rejected.

Recall that before United’s third bid, the Old Trafford club first made a bid worth £40 million and then increased it to £50 million in the second attempt when the first attempt was rejected.

As it stands, a meeting between the representatives of Chelsea and Manchester United is expected to take place over the lingering transfer tussle.

Once the transfer saga is settled at the level of the two clubs, it is expected that the talks between Mason Mount and United would be very smooth since the England international is reportedly ready to switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Since his debut in 2019, Mount has made 195 appearances and scored 33 goals for Chelsea. If he leaves the club this summer, he would be leaving as a Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup winner.