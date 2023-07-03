Deontay Wilder Confirms His Bout With Joshua In December

American heavyweight boxer, Deontay Wilder has confirmed that he and Nigerian-British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua will fight in Saudi Arabia this December.

Recently, there have been doubts that the much anticipated heavyweight bout between Joshua and Wilder won’t take place due to the reported financial aspects of the deal.

Amidst that, there were concerns that it has now become almost impossible for two high-profile heavyweight boxers to face each other as negotiations involving them often collapse half-way.

For instance, recently, a proposed bout between Wilder and Andy Ruiz collapsed after a lengthy period of negotiations.

However, Wilder has confirmed to 78SportsTV that his fight against Joshua will surely take place in the Middle East.

“We coming baby, soon! The next fight, we’ve been working very hard, you’ve seen me training. It’s always been Ruiz, but if he doesn’t want to accept it then we will move on, or maybe hold out until the Joshua fight because that’s definitely going down”, Wilder was quoted as saying.

“Y’all need to get your money ready for that.”

According to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, the undisputed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which now appears to be off the table for December, won’t prevent Skill Challenge Promotions from holding Wilder vs. Joshua in the Middle East.

Given that Wilder hasn’t fought since defeating Robert Helenius in one round in October of last year, he is expected to get involved in a bout before taking on Joshua.