Evander Holyfield Compares Anthony Joshua With Deontay Wilder

Former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield thinks British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua is more skillful than American boxer Deontay Wilder.

Evander Holyfield, 60, is anticipating an intriguing matchup between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury in December, alongside Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. The doubleheader bouts are likely to take place in Saudi Arabia on the same date which is yet to be confirmed.

Holyfield who is a superstar in the 1990s and he is the only boxer to win the undisputed titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight categories during the three-belt era, analyzed the differences between Joshua and Wilder.

The 60-year-old American boxing icon believes Wilder has more speed than Joshua while the British-Nigerian boxer has more talent.

“The fighters are both skilled rivals. Joshua is more talented despite Wilder’s incredible speed. Boxing is an art form, thus there is always a chance for one fighter to prevail”, he said.

“Somebody is always skillful but can they take it? The people who can take it are the ones that tend to get you back later. It will be an interesting match.”

Evander Holyfield also commented on the boxing abilities of 36-year-old Usyk who is expected to fight 34-year-old Fury in December. Holyfield believes the Ukrainian boxer who is the current holder of the WBA, IBF, and WBO undisputed championship belts, is a tough nut to crack due to his size.

Usyk has a smaller stature than most heavyweight boxers but he is regarded as one of the boxers with the best pound-for-pound in the world. He has defeated 20 opponents without losing a round.

“That’s why no one is fighting Usyk, he’s a little guy. Why ain’t no one fighting him? Because he’s good,” Holyfield said.

“If you’re a little guy and you’re not good, everyone wants to fight him. He’s quick and he throws more punches. So, he’s going to be difficult. Fury, I don’t think he’s worried about him, he wants to fight him, right? He wants to fight him, so he’s not worried.”